Puscifer Announces “Global Probing” Concert Film For October Release

James Reed September 19th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Puscifer kicks off the Halloween weekend on Oct.26 with the streaming event, “Global Probing,” a concert film that brings the band’s international Existential Reckoning tour into living rooms worldwide.

“’Global Probing’ should serve to remove any deep state rumors that Puscifer, a.k.a. Pusciforce, are actually a super-secret government agency, posing as a Rock Music Band, searching for alien life forms living among us,” says Special Agent Dick Merkin.

“But seriously,” Maynard James Keenan states, “we’re just a Rock Band. Seriously.”

Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Ariz., Keenan, Special Agents Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, with Agents Greg Edwards and Gunnar Olsen, create the setlist with outstanding visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

Puscifer is known for their concert experience. They feature stage designs, multimedia projections, live skits, and unconventional lighting to create an incredible experience for the audience. Consequence described the recent tour as a “multifaceted performance” that “extends far beyond music.” The San Antonio Current dubbed the offering as “exceptional, combining synth-heavy, melodic songs with beats that are somehow danceable but often based in progressive rock-driven time signatures.”

“Global Probing” premieres on Oct. 26 at 12:00 pm pacific/3:00 pm eastern/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm EU, and remains available on-demand until Nov. 1 at 6:00 am eastern. Tickets as well as a selection of merchandise, including the “Global Probing” soundtrack on vinyl, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com. Early bird tickets are on-sale through Oct. 20.

Celebrating the Halloween release, and the history of the band, Revolver, releases a companion Puscifer-only issue, dubbed “Puscifer’s Special Collector’s Edition.” The magazine shares every facet of the indescribable band, from the early origins at Los Angeles’ sketch comedy night, Tantrum, to their current embodiment as a musical and comedic tour de force.