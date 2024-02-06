Mannequin Pussy Share Animated New Video For “Nothing Like”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Mannequin Pussy has released a video for their new single “Nothing Like.” The tune is anchored by a dance shuffling drum beat from Kaleen Reading while Marisa Dabice’s voice morphs from a coo to a roar. The video was created by AI artist and director Connor Clarke with creative direction by Anthony Miralles and Mason Mercer of Slips Studios.

While speaking about the song, Dabice says: “‘Nothing Like’ is pure fantasy. Originally inspired by a stoned out night 6 years ago spent watching an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in which Buffy is forced to kill her lover, Angel, before he destroys the world.”

The vocalist continues with: “The song existed in fragments until it finally met its final form last year. Young love is so often all consuming, dangerous, and heightened to mythological proportions. Nothing Like’ sought to mix the balance of both the light feelings of new love and the absolute depths that obsession can bring you to.”

