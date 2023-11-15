Mannequin Pussy Shares New Single “Sometimes”, Announces 2024 Tour

Home News Kennedy Huston November 15th, 2023 - 7:26 PM

American punk and indie rock group Mannequin Pussy has released a new single “Sometimes”, preluding to their upcoming album I Got Heaven with Epitaph Records–set to drop March 1, 2024. Following the release of their new album, the group will embark on a North American tour beginning in April 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Lead singer, Marisa Dabice explains the meaning behind the single, “‘Sometimes’ is the internal conversation and subsequent battle that comes with facing your own desires. It is a song about the struggle of feeling a deep need for one’s independence while at the same time accepting that you are longing for someone who would understand you and be enough to draw you away from your solitude.”

In regards to the group’s relation to the album, she explains, “There’s just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act. The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together”

Fans can expect 10 songs on the track–including the three that have already been released–and should expect the album to reach slightly over onto the pop side. The release of I Got Heaven will mark five years since their 2019 album, Patience. The single originally started as the new member, Maxine Steen’s demo which was deeply admired by Dabice who says, “When she showed it to me I knew it was going to be fun because the verses have this hard-hitting and aggressive approach but the chorus allows for a really soaring melody.”

The group has released an album in support of one of their singles, “I Don’t Know You.” The video displays passion and emotion with a song that delves into the universal experience of having a crush and longing to be with that person. To read more on this song and their upcoming album visit the link.

See if Mannequin Pussy will be playing near you:

11/15 London, England – Windmill Brixton

11/16 London, England – Windmill Brixton

11/18 L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain – Primavera Sound Weekender 2023

4/05 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

4/06 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

4/08 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

4/10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4/11 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Indy

4/12 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

4/13 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

4/15 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

4/16 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

4/18 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

4/19 Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

4/20 Austin, TX – Mohawk

4/22 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

4/24 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

4/26 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

4/27 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

4/29 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

4/30 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

5/02 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

5/04 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/05 Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

5/07 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5/08 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

5/10 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall – The Shelter

5/11 Toronto, Ontario – Horseshoe Tavern

5/13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

5/14 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

5/16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/17 Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

5/22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer