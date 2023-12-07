Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Share Balladic New Single “Way Back When”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have released a new ballad called “Way Back When” and the composition is amazing by how Holcomb’s harmonizing warm vocal tones serenades the ears with glorious sound while piano and strings playing sizzles the air with an elegant musical vibe that will pull on some people’s heart strings from start to finish. In ways, some people can relate to “Way Back When” because the lyrics show how short life is as the years go by and along the way, we create memories that have brought joy to our hearts.

Holcomb is basically stating how important it is not to forget about the people who are a part of the memories because nothing is promised in life and we should cherish every moment we have while living on earth. The instrumentation and vocal performance on “Way Back When” shows how much Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors care about the smaller things in life.

The album Strangers No More earned Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors an Americana Music Association UK nomination for International Album of the Year. Holcomb celebrates community, collaboration and his love for contemporary American Roots music with his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar,) Rich Brinsfield (bass,) Will Sayles (drums,) and Ian Miller (keys.)

It has been a banner year for Holcomb and his band who made their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23 performing “Find Your People” on the Igniting Memories Solo Stove float. In July the band returned to CBS Saturday Morning to perform “Find Your People” along with “All the Money in the World” and “Fly,” with their first ever appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark on October 3.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz