Future Islands Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share New Video For “The Thief”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

On the heels of last week’s release of their seventh album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore (4AD), Future Islands have unveiled an Ivana Bobic directed video for the song “The Thief” and announced a North American tour in further support of the project.

Other than the bittersweet music, the video for “The Thief” is pretty neat because each scene gives viewers a chance to see what it looks to be a professional dancer backstage and onstage. The whole video shows how much work it does take to perform a quality dance show.

As for the tour, everything kicks off on in Boston before visiting the cities Philadelphia, Raleigh, Chicago, Madison, Toronto, Vancouver, Portland, Del Ma and others cities. For tickets and more information visit: futureislands.com.

People Who Arn’t There Anymore Tour Dates

6/19 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

6/20 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

6/21 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

6/23 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/24 – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Raleigh, NC

6/25 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

6/27 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

6/28 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

6/29 – Palace Theatre – St Paul, MN

7/1 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

7/2 – Royal Oak Music Theater – Detroit, MI

7/4 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

7/6 – MTelus – Montreal, QC

9/11 – Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC

9/13 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

9/14 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

9/15 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

9/17 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

9/18 – Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, CA

9/19 – The Sound – Del Mar, CA

9/21 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

9/22 – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing – Santa Fe, NM

9/24 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

9/26 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9/27 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

9/28 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX