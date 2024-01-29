Painted Shield Announces New Album Painted Shield 3 For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Transector”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Today, Painted Shield are back and thrilled to announce details of their upcoming LP, Painted Shield 3, which will be released on July 26 by Loosegroove Records. While describing the upcoming album, Mason Jennings said: “The evolution of Painted Shield has been very fun and exciting. Each album has pushed the boundaries of genre farther and Painted Shield 3 is our most expansive and collaborative album yet. I feel like this is the sound of a band really finding our legs and emerging. The sky is the limit. Painted Shield 3 is a musical universe unto itself. Very excited to share it!”

The band is also sharing the album’s lead single, “Transector,”which serves as the follow up to this past year’s song “Blue Crystal.” “Transector” gives a hint of what is on the horizon from the band, while capturing their energy perfectly by providing a driving, propulsive anthem that exhibits each band member’s unique contribution to the project.

Speaking on “Transector,” the band’s Stone Gossard says: “Three records in and Painted Shield keeps flipping the script and morphing in real time. How’d I get so lucky to be able to work with these four talented, adventurous artists, including our producer Josh Evans? This song inhabits some 80s throwback portion of our psyches, and highlights the dual vocal artistry of both Mason and Brittany. I love how this song started as a single guitar riff and kept growing, as more layers and points of view were added. It’s a beaut.”