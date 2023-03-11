Painted Shield Shares Retro Video for New Song “Blue Crystal”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 11th, 2023 - 11:23 AM

Rock band Painted Shield has shared a new song, “Blue Crystal.” The song was released in honor of their first live sold out performance on Friday, March 10, at The Clock-out Lounge in Seattle. The song was also accompanied by a music video, check it out below.

The aesthetic and retro music video, created in a collaboration with drummer Matt Chamberlain and Regan Hagar, was inspired by the season finale of the hit television show “Breaking Bad.” Member Mason Jennings was inspired after bingeing the show, “During the lockdown we were working on ideas for the artwork for the Painted Shield LP and someone made a composite photo of all five of our faces. Matt Chamberlain (drummer) said ‘Hey, we look like the guy from Breaking Bad!’, Mason continues, “I had never seen Breaking Bad so I watched it and loved it! “Blue Crystal” is about the duality of feeling invincible but also feeling needy. And also asking: when it comes to desire and addiction, who really is in charge?”

After the demand of their first show at The Clock-out Lounge, the band added two more shows on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, find tickets here. Painted Shield will also be performing at the SXSW SPIN Showcase at Stubbs at 11:00 PM on Thursday, March 16.