Andrew Bird Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Nickel Creek

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to brooklynvegan.com, Andrew Bird and Nickel Creek will join forces with for a special co -headline tour this summer. Newly confirmed stops include Boise’s Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing, Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion, Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and Charleston’s Firefly Distillery and other cities.

Tickets and VIP packages for the new shows will be available for pre sale starting tomorrow, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on ale following this Friday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit World Central Kitchen, which supports Nickle Creek’s mission of being first to the frontlines by providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. For ticket and pre sale details, visit www.nickelcreek.com/ tour.

Nickel Creek revolutionized bluegrass and folk in the early 2000s by ushering a new era of Americana music. In a 2020 retrospective entitled, “The Year Folk Broke: How Nickel Creek Made Americana The New Indie Rock,” NPR Music praised, “20 years ago this month, an album arrived that seemed to speak all these languages at once: unafraid to push the boundaries of its primary genre, and packing the musical chops to bring such an eclectic vision to life. Behind it were three musicians just barely old enough to vote.”

Up, Up & Away Tour Dates

7/5 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

7/6 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/7 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

7/8 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater

7/10 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

7/12 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

7/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing

7/14 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

7/15 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

7/17 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

7/18 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

7/19 – Atlanta, GA—Coca – Cola Roxy

7/20 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried