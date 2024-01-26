Sunny Day Real Estate Unveil New Single “Novum Vetus”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 26th, 2024 - 5:16 PM

According to NME, Sunny Day Real Estate have released their first new single in nearly a decade entitled “Novum Vetus.” Earlier this week, the band announced a live re-recorded of their iconic album Diary in honor of its 30th anniversary which will arrive on May 3.

The band will also be hitting the road in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary, kicking off the trek with a show at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas on March 13. The tour will also see them play in Oklahoma City on March 14, Austin on March 16, Raleigh on May 1, Gainesville on May 3, Atlanta on May 4, Washington DC on May 7, Philadelphia on May 9, Boston on May 12, New York City on May 15, Dallas on August 14, Denver on August 17, Seattle on August 20, Portland on August 21, Seattle once again on August 23, Chicago on September 25, Minneapolis on September 28 and San Francisco on October 15. The trek is set to come to an end with a show at The Belasco in Los Angeles on October 18.

Last summer, Sunny Day Real Estate was included on the lineup for In Between Days festival alongside Modest Mouse, Metric, Lord Huron and more. In October 2022, the band performed their first NYC show in 13 years.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

3/13 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

3/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

3/16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

5/1 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

5/3 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

5/4 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/7 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

5/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

5/12 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

5/15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

8/14 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8/17 – Denver, CO – Summit

8/20 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

8/21 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square (PDX Live Series)

8/23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10/15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco