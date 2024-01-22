Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, New Song “Novum Vetus” & Live Re-Recording Of Diary

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 2:14 PM

According to consequence.net, emo band Sunny Day Real Estate announced a U.S. tour that celebrates the 30 anniversary of the band’s debut album, Diary. Sunny Day Real Estate has also announced the release of their first new song in 10 years, “Novum Vetus,” as well as a live re recording of Diary.

The tour kicks off on March 13 in Lawrence, Kansas, before stopping in Austin, Raleigh, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston and New York City. A second leg of shows will start on August 14 in Dallas, with additional shows in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, January 24 by using the access code SPOTLIGHT, with a public on sale following on Friday, January 26 through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

On another note, the history of “Novum Vetus,” dates back to 1998 during the recording of How It Feels To Be Something On. Recently, band members Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner and William Goldsmith brought the concept to Seattle’s London Bridge Studio, where the band completed the seven minute track with Greg Suran and Chris Jordan. “Novum Vetus” will be released January 26.

Sunny Day Real Estate also tracked a live re recording of Diary, which will be available on May 3. Pre order here.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates

3/13 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

3/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

3/16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

5/1 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

5/3 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

5/4 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/7 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

5/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

5/12 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

5/15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

8/14 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8/17 – Denver, CO – Summit

8/20 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

8/21 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square (PDX Live Series)

8/23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10/15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco