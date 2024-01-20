Justice Teases New Album, “Hyperdrama.”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 20th, 2024 - 7:26 PM

Justice has teased a new album, “Hyperdrama.” Though the duo has not released any information about a release date, fans are waiting for more info on the highly anticipated album.

Justice is a French electronic music duo consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. The duo’s style is heavily influenced by disco and funk, and they are known for their energetic live performances. They rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with their debut album “Cross,” which included the hit single “D.A.N.C.E.” Their music has been described as “a party on the edge of a nervous breakdown.” Since then, they have released several more albums and collaborated with various artists in the music industry. They are considered by many as the most iconic electronic music duos.

According to Sterogum, “For a few weeks, Justice have been teasing new music. On New Year’s Day, they posted a clip of a new track, which sounded like a return to the duo’s wild blog-house glory days. Two days ago, they shared another piece of a new song. This one, entitled “One Night/All Night” is a silky, funky disco pastiche with falsetto vocals from Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.” So its safe to say we’re going to keeping our eyes open for more details.