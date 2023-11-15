The National & Phoebe Bridgers Share New Animated Video For “Laugh Track”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 15th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, Wednesday, November 15, The National and featured music artist Phoebe Bridgers have released their collaborative single, “Laugh Track.” According to Pitchfork, the artists above have also released a music video for the song on YouTube. The music video is directed and created by Bernard Derriman, the director of the Bob’s Burger Movie.

The music video is animated, whereby the beginning of the music video shows a male figure singing the lyrics of the song to a female figure. They sit at a table together, in which they later are seen to be swallowed up by smiley-faced figures. The male figure represents The National. The female figure, whose vocals are that of Phoebe Bridgers, also sings in the music video.

The National and Phoebe Bridgers have previously collaborated on another song. They have released the song “Your Mind is Not Your Friend.” The song is featured in The National’s album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

In August of this year, Phoebe Bridgers was a featured artist who co-performed with singer Christian Lee Hutson in their live performance of “Lose This Number.” The National released the album Laugh Track in September of this year.