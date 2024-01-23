Travis Scott Shares Star-Studded New Video For “I Know?”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Artist Travis Scott has released the official music video for “I Know?” and the video was co-directed by Scott and celebrated director, Dave Meyers, who has collaborated with the hip hop icon on previous acclaimed videos, such as “Sicko Mode” and ” Stop Trying To Be God.” The music video also co-stars Emily Ratajkowski in her first music video appearance in a decade, alongside Anok Yai and Scott.

“I Know?” and Utopoia highlighted major noise at the end of 2023 when it hit number one on the Billboard Rhythmic Radio Airplay, where Scott replaced himself at the summit when it took over from the chart’s previous number one, the artist’s own song “Meltdown.” “I Know?” also has been streamed more than 440 million times.

It comes as no surprise thatScott’s Utopia has made such an impact. Released this past July, the artist’s fourth studio album elevated the megastar in every way. The album finds Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Scott. The album continues to enshrine the rapper as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado