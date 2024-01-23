Tanlines Share Intriguing New Single “Vanishing Point”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Last year indie rock band Tanlines released The Big Mess, which is their first album in eight years and now, the band has followed the record with a new song called "Vanishing Point." The song is the A side from a upcoming Tanlines record and the tune did not get its name from the classic 1971 car movie Vanishing Point.

Instead, Tanlines‘s Eric Emm describes the ditty as “a robust and energetic emotional banger inspired by the twists and turns of an unexpected love affair last season on Vanderpump Rules, which I had a strangely close personal view of ahead of its broadcast.”

As a whole, “Vanishing Point” is fantastic because the instrument shakes the background with sizzling guitar and drum playing while the vocal performance serenades the ears with a bittersweet vocal performance. Also the elegant keyboard playing fills the air with a lovely ’80s vibe.

