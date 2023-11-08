Tanlines Announce Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Kennedy Huston November 8th, 2023 - 7:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Musical duo Tanlines have announced a 2024 three-stop tour in support of their recently released album with Merge Records, The Big Mess. Live tour dates begin January 31st at the Soda Bar in San Diego, CA. Staying central to California, the duo will continue their tour at the Lodge Room in Highland Park on February 1st and San Francisco’s Cafe du Nord on February 2nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 10 at 1pm EST.

For the first time in 7 years, the duo, Eric Emm and Jesse Cohen, performed in Brooklyn, NY this past June despite smokey air quality brought about by the Canadian wildfires. Emm and Cohen debuted songs from their new album like “Outer Banks” and “Burns Effect” as well as some of their fan-favored classics.

Back in April, Tanlines dropped an official music video for their song “Burns Effect” off the recently released album. Directed by Emm, the video displays Cohen seductively serenading viewers with a slightly smoky background which further plays into the video’s humorously alluring objective. For a full album review, visit the link.

Tour Dates:

Jan 31 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Feb 1 – Highland Park, CA – Lodge Room

Feb 2 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Nord