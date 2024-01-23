Dying Fetus Announces Spring 2024 Tour Dates With Full Of Hell

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Death metal band Dying Fetus has announced a spring tour starting on April 25 in Silver Spring, MD and finishing up on May 26 in Nashville, TN. The upcoming tour will feature Full of Hell, 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty and Psycho-Frame as the opening acts for selected dates.

Tickets go on Friday, January 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. Knotfest pre sale begins onTuesday, January 23 at 12 p.m. EST, with the password: DFDEATH24. For more information about the tour and tickets, visit dyingfetusband.com.

Dying Fetus Tour Dates

4/25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

4/26 – Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

4/27 – Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance

4/28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

4/30 – Quebec City, PQ – Theatre Capitole

5/1 – Montréal, PQ – Beanfield Theatre

5/2 – Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

5/3 – London, ON – London Music Hall

5/4 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/5 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

5/7 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

5/8 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

5/10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

5/12 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

5/13 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis

5/14 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

5/15 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

5/17 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

5/18 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

5/19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/20 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

5/22 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

5/23 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

5/24 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

5/25 – Louisville, KY – Portal

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva