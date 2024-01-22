Shaun Ryder and Lee “ Scratch” Perry Share Their New Song, “Green Banana.”

Home News Ryan Freund January 22nd, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Shaun Ryder is teaming up with the “dub innovator, studio icon, and visionary master of reggae” Lee “Scratch” Perry on a new track titled “Green Banana”. The upcoming track will be featured on Lee Scratch Perrys’ posthumous album which will have features from Tricky, Greentea Peng, Happy Mondays Shaun Ryder, Fifi Rong, Marta & Rose Waite. According to a press release the forthcoming album titled “King Perry” is the final studio album written, produced, and recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Daniel Boyle in the months before his passing.

The album will feature 12 tracks and will see Perry recording with artists including Bristol’s Tricky, South London’s GreenTea Peng, and the Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder. The press release states that each feature will represent a “deeply creative alliance that brings their own free-flowing, distinct vocal and production qualities”.

“King Perry” will capture the creatively charged musician that he was. the project will be released in full on 2nd February 2024 and is set to “further preserve the memory of not only a musical visionary but a true collaborator – defined by a reassuring force of power, eccentric to the very end”.