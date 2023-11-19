Lee “Scratch” Perry’s Final Studio Album King Perry Announced For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “100lbs Of Summer”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 19th, 2023 - 6:32 PM

Lee “Scratch” Perry’s final album “King Perry” release date has been announced. It will be released on February 2, 2024. The tracklist is located below.

As his fans wait for his posthumous album, a single has dropped titled “100lbs Of Summer.” Before his passing, Lee “Scratch” Perry was known for his production style and innovative techniques when producing tracks.

Using a funky beat, his new single is a great song to get lost in and dance to. His fans will definitely love this one.

According to a press release, “Prolifically active to the age of 85 with six decades in the music business, Perry’s idiosyncratic vision left a deep legacy and a resounding influence spanning reggae, rock, hip-hop, and dubstep. Once described by Keith Richards as “the Salvador Dalí of music,” Perry opened profound new depths in Jamaican music.”

Read more about Lee “Scratch” Perry here.

Photo credit is Marv Watson.

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – King Perry