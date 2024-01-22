King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Melvins‘s frontman King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle‘s bassist Trevor Dunn are teaming up for a Summer US tour that will see the two musicians performing acoustically together. Butthole Surfers’s bassist JD Pinkus will serve as the opening act for all dates.

King Dunn Tour kicks off on August 1 inCalifornia, and runs through a September 26 show in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets to select shows go on sale January 26 through Ticketmaster, with the rest of the tickets being available available on the Ipecac Recordings website. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold out shows through StubHub, where their purchase is 10o percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Osborne and Dunn have a long history of collaboration because both musicians are members of the band Fantômas. Dunn also has played on King Buzzo’s 2020 album, Gift of Sacrifice, and recorded with Osborne and Dale Crover under the moniker Melvins Lite.

When speaking about the upcoming tour, Osbourne said: I’ve been waiting a LONG time to do an acoustic tour with Trevor. He’s a fantastic player, and has the ability to make his bass sound like an oil tanker crashing into a coral reef.”

King Dunn Tour Dates

8/1 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

8/2 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

8/3 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

8/6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

8/7 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

8/9 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

8/10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

8/11 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

8/12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

8/14 – Salt Lake CITY, UT – Urban Lounge

8/16 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

8/17 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

8/19 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

8/20 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

8/21 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

8/22 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

8/23 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

8/24 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

8/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

8/27 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

8/28 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

8/29 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

8/30 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

8/31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

9/1 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

9/3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

9/4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/5 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

9/6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

9/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

9/9 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Café & Music Hall

9/10 – Carrboro, NC Cat’s – Cradle – Back Room

9/11 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

9/12 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

9/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell Stage

9/14 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

9/16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

9/17 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

9/18 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

9/20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

9/21 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

9/22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Cambridge Room

9/25 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

9/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat