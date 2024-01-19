Kaiser Chiefs Shares Introspective New Single “Burning In Flames”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 19th, 2024 - 11:48 PM

Kaiser Chiefs have returned with a brand new single entitled “Burning In Flames.” The track serves as a glimpse into what can expected from the band’s forthcoming studio album Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album which is set to arrive on March 1 and was produced by Amir Amor and co-writing courtesy of Nile Rodgers. The new song serves as a follow up to lead single “Feeling Alright” released back in October last year.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, frontman Ricky Wilson offered, “Being in a band for over 20 years isn’t as easy as we make it look. Sometimes any one of us could feel like we don’t want to do it anymore. There aren’t many of us bands left from the early 2000’s and that’s probably at times because it doesn’t seem worth it. But if your favourite toy is broken you don’t throw it away, you fix it. The real success is being able to make an Easy Eighth Album.”

The band is currently scheduled to hit the road, kicking off their spring UK tour with a show in Torquay at International Riviera Centre on April 11. They will also play at Eastbourne’s Winter Gardens on the 12th, Stockton’s Globe on the 16th, Wolverhampton’s Civic on the 17th, Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on the 19th as well as back to back shows in London with one taking place at the Troxy on the 20th while the other is set for Flippers Roller Boogie Palace on the 21st of the month.