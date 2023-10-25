Kaiser Chiefs Announce New Album Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Feeling Alright”

Home News Kennedy Huston October 25th, 2023 - 4:40 PM

26 years into the music industry, Kaiser Chiefs have just announced an all new studio album Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album–to be released March 1st, 2024. The album is available for pre-order here.

The 10 tracks, produced by Amir Amor, will mark the group’s first album release since before the COVID pandemic. Released today, October 25, the English indie rock group teases fans with a lively new single “Feeling Alright”, co-written by record producer Nile Rodgers.

Lead singer Ricky Wilson shares, “On the first day with Nile Rogers, he said ‘what have you got?’ We searched through some jams we had and this was a song that stood out to him. The band loved playing it round and round, and it must be run to play but we never really knew where it would find a home. Nile turned out to be the best estate agent and found it a home almost immediately. He also brought in Amir, who turned out to be our housemate for the entire record. A good place to start!”

Kaiser Chiefs successfully toured around the UK in 2022 and plan to return for a series of headlining shows beginning in April 2024. In addition, the group will perform two special shows in London at Troxy & Flippers Roller Boogie Palace. Tickets available at the link.

Back in November 2022, Kaiser Chiefs experienced a public mishap when Wilson performed drunk at a show in London. With fans in a rage, Wilson felt inclined to share that he had been struggling with drinking problems, admitting he had made a mistake that day. To read more on this visit the link.

Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album Track List: