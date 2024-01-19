Gossip Unveil Anthemic New Single & Video “Real Power”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 19th, 2024 - 2:38 PM

The dance punks have returned with a vengeance! The Beth Ditto fronted Gossip have shared the title track from their forthcoming new studio album Real Power. The record is set to arrive on March 22 via Sony Music Entertainment.

The track has an undeniable groove, carried by the catchy guitars and propelled forward by Ditto’s unapologetically powerful vocals that transform the track from a single to an anthem. The music video is just as energetic featuring the band performing onstage in front of a hype crowd, coming to a climactic conclusion with strobe lights and the works.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Ditto offered, “Real Power is about how awesome our city is and how it really showed up. The system was being rearranged and we were forcing people to reckon with it in a time when it could literally make you ill, in a pandemic. That’s real power-people coming together, making those decisions to be in the streets.”

Lyrically, “Real Power” was sparked by the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon and around the U.S. in 2020. It is about self-empowerment and rallying together. The song follows lead single “Crazy Again” which marked their first new music in more than a decade.

Ditto recently explained her reluctance to have Gossip’s track “Standing In The Way Of Control” featured on the UK show Skins due to a misunderstanding. She commented, “When I heard what the name of the show was, I lost my shit because ‘skins’ meant skinhead,” she shared. “I was like, What the fuck? What?! But then I learned what it meant here. It got lost in translation.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat