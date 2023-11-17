Gossip Announces New Album Real Power For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Crazy Again”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 17th, 2023 - 7:07 PM

Indie-synthpop, rock trio, Gossip reappears with Real Power, their first album in 11 years!

Set for release on March 22, 2024, via Sony Music Entertainment, the album marks a reunion with acclaimed producer Rick Rubin, who helmed the band’s pivotal 2009 album Music For Men. At the enticing of Rubin, the band started recording in 2019 after completing a tour for the ten-year anniversary of Music For Men.

Recorded at Rubin’s home studio in Kauai, the process was temporarily halted by the pandemic and resumed when restrictions lifted. The outcome is an 11-track celebration of creative manifestation, and the magic and delight of chosen family found through the aftermath of shared trauma.

The timing is ripe for a Gossip reunion, and Real Power heralds a new era and renewed sense of purpose for the trio. ‘When we began, so much about Gossip was about running away- that was always in the music,’ says Ditto. ‘We survived. We came from nothing, and we got the fuck out of there. And to be here 20 years later and still making music together is just incredible.’

‘Crazy Again,’ is a heavenly classic that passages the dynamism of profound connection and pleasure. ‘The song is about actually being in love and feeling so safe,’ says frontwoman Beth Ditto.

The music video was shot in Kansas City,it radiates the feeling of Gossip being a collective of unapologetic and unrestrained energy. Set against Nathan Howdeshell sharp riffs, chunks of synth and the throbbing drums of Hannah Billie’s. Beth Ditto’s voice remnants a wondrous tender tale of existence. Whilst unleashing soft moments of fiercely wild strength, range and control.

The trio’s blazing brand of soulful contemporary-ness brought queer politics to the mainstream, defied body politics and declined to be pigeonholed or overlooked, landing magazine covers around the world.

