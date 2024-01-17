Smashing Pumpkins Receive Over 10,000 Applications For Guitarist Opening

Home News Roy Lott January 17th, 2024 - 6:31 PM

After announcing that they were looking for a new guitarist, the Smashing Pumpkins received an overwhelming amount of applicants. In a X post, the band says that they received “over 10,000 submissions for the position of additional guitarist.” They also say they have “8 people working full-time to review each and every one.” An announcement of who will be the band’s new guitarist will be revealed at a later date.

Their latest guitarist, Jeff Schroeder, announced his departure in October. “Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends,” he said in a statement. “I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.” Schroeder recalled auditioning for the band as “one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”

Smashing Pumpkins have quite a busy summer and fall this year including a US stadium tour with Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas, UK and Ireland shows with Weezer, and European dates with Interpol.