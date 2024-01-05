Smashing Pumpkins Open Public Application Seeking New Guitarist

Home News Robyn Violanda January 5th, 2024 - 11:31 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins are looking for a new guitarist for the band, according to Pitchfork. On an Instagram post, they stated that the application is now open to the public, as anyone can now email their résumés and related materials to the email address: (SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

The former guitarist of The Smashing Pumpkins, Jeff Schroeder, announced his departure from the band, marking 16 years since originally joining in 2007.

In 2022, Schroeder updated fans of The Smashing Pumpkins on the completion of the third installment of their long-standing album trilogy, preceded by 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God. Schroeder was not yet a member of the band when the other two albums were released.

This album is titled ATUM, and was released in three acts. The third and final act was released on May 5, 2023.

The band finished their North American “The World is a Vampire” tour back about four months ago. The tour spanned from July to September 2023.