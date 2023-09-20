Chelsea Wolfe Shares Sensual New Single “Dusk”

Home News Roy Lott September 20th, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Chelsea Wolfe announces her signing to Loma Vista Recordings and presents her new single, “Dusk.”Produced by David Andrew Sitek of TV On The Radio and mixed by Shawn Everett, the song is a mythical love song, distorted and enrapturing, propelled by Wolfe’s sauntering vocals.“The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together,” Wolfe says about the track. Check it out below.

“Dusk” marks Wolfe’s first new music for her new label and her first original music following her contributions to the score of 2022 A24 film X. Along with the new single, Wolfe has unveiled a lengthy 2024 North American tour, bringing her acclaimed live performance to a slew of cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and beyond. Divide and Dissolve will support the entire tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 10 am local time.