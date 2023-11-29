Chelsea Wolfe Shares Moody New Single & Video “Tunnel Lights”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 29th, 2023 - 5:00 AM

Chelsea Wolfe has returned with yet another offering from her forthcoming seventh studio album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She which is scheduled to arrive on February 9 via Loma Vista Recordings. “Tunnel Lights” follows “Whispers In The Echo Chamber” and lead single “Dusk.”

The album was produced by David Andrew Sitek of TV on the Radio and mixed by Shawn Everett who has previously worked with Slowdive, SZA and The War On Drugs. The music video for “Tunnel Lights” serves as the companion to “Whispers in the Echo Chamber” which was also filmed in Colombia and was directed by George Gallardo Kattah.

Speaking on the new single, Wolfe offered, “‘Tunnel Lights’ is about actually living instead of just ‘getting by.’ It’s about waking up to the fact that you’ve been languishing in the dark and it’s time to start taking steps towards the lights that’ll guide you out of the tunnel-cave.”

Wolfe will also be hitting the road next spring for a tour of North America which will kick off with a show in San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park on February 27. She will be visiting Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon. Wolfe is also stopping off in several Canadian cities including Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. The trek will come to an end on March 30 with a show at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva