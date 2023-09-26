Ed Townsend Estate Withdraws Appeal From Ed Sheeran “Thinking Out Loud” Copyright Lawsuit

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 11:15 AM

According to nme.com, Ed Townsend’s estate has withdrawn their appeal in the years long Ed Sheeran plagiarism lawsuit that was first filed in 2016 and ended back in May with Sheeran being awarded with the verdict of not guilty.

In back May, Sheeran was found not guilty of plagiarism in a case filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend in 2016 over the estate’s claims that the singer copied Marvin Gaye’s tune “Let’s Get It On.”

Following the verdict, Townsend’s heirs did announce they were intending to appeal for a re trial but now it has been revealed by the court documents that the estate has withdrawn their appeal, by making that it will be unable to refile the case at a later date.

Reuters have also confirmed the withdrawal with Sheeran’s lawyer Ilene Farkas telling the publication that Townsend’s estate “recognized that an appeal would end up with the verdict being affirmed but also with them being exposed to legal fees and costs, and wisely withdrew.”

Back in May, Sheeran told reporters his thoughts about the verdict.