The Black Keys Share Groovy New Single “It Ain’t Over”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 27th, 2022 - 9:09 PM

Legendary rock duo The Black Keys have dropped a new single titled “It Ain’t Over.” The track comes off of the band’s newest upcoming album, Dropout Boogie, scheduled to release on May 13 through Nonesuch records.

“It Ain’t Over” was written by the duo’s members Dan Auerbach (guitar, vocals) and Patrick Carney (drums) along with the Reigning Sound vocalist and frontman Greg Cartwright. Sticking with the sound that the duo is known for, this new single features groovy and sharp drums along with catchy and sometimes heavily distorted riffs. Early in the track, a sonically interesting contrast is established between the notably distorted vocals of Auerbach over the comparably clear backing instrumental.

The duo intend for Dropout Boogie to reflect the band’s early sound, emphasizing the blues rock of their early career, where they recorded in basements of Akron, Ohio. As they have done in the past, everything on the forthcoming project was written by the two musicians in studio, along with a set of features, including Cartwright as well as Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Angelo Petraglia of Kings of Leon. Singles like “It Ain’t Over” offer a promising indication to fans that The Black Keys intend to offer in Dropout Boogie the same level of impassioned and lively rock the duo is known for.

Watch the visualizer for “It Ain’t Over” via YouTube below.

“It Ain’t Over” is the second track that The Black Keys have dropped in anticipation of their upcoming Dropout Boogie, following their lead single “Wild Child,” which quickly reached the number 1 spot in the Alt charts and became a massive radio hit. The Black Keys have recently been scheduled to take place in the annual Mempho Festival alongside such acts as Wilco, Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit and many others.