Ride Announce New Album Interplay For March 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Peace Sign”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Photo Credit is Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to pitchfork.com, rock band Ride return with the news of their seventh studio album Interplay, which will be out on March 29 by Wichita Recordings / PIAS. The new record is the band’s third since preforming in 2014. In light of the album announcement, Ride has shared the album’s first single is “Peace Sign.” With its driving bassline and euphoric 80s-inspired synths and saxophone, the tune is the perfect introduction to Interplay.

Speaking on the new single, band member Andy Bell says: “‘Peace Sign’ started life as a jam recorded at Marks’ OX4 studio, in early 2021. We called it ‘Berlin’ and initially it featured Loz on drums, Steve on bass, and myself on a prophet 5 synth. About six months later I got hold of the recording and wrestled it into song form.

The artist adds: “Lyrically I was inspired by a film called ‘The Alpinist’ about the visionary free climber Marc-André Leclerc. Soon after I’d finished working on the song I remember I was raving to my bandmates about Leclerc at OX4, and a good memory of that time was us all watching that film at Mark’s studio.”

Made up of guitarist/vocalists Andy Bell and Mark Gardener, alongside drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert and bassist Steve Queralt, Ride was formed in Oxford in 1988. Four friends rooted in art-school aesthetics who combined 60s guitar-pop sensibilities with avalanches of noise and driving rhythms.

It was a recalibration of indie-rock that would come to be defined as ‘shoegaze’ and with their seminal 1990 debut Nowhere came a run of critical and commercial success that eventually hit the skids in 1996, with intra-band turmoil prompting them to call it a day.

Interplay Track List

1. Peace Sign

2. Last Frontier

3. Light in a Quiet Room

4. Monaco

5. I Came to See the Wreck

6. Stay Free

7. Last Night I Came

8. Sunrise Chaser

<9. Midnight Rider

10. Portland Rocks

11. Essaouira

12. Yesterday Is Just a Song