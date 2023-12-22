Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry Releases Score For The Iron Claw

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 22nd, 2023 - 9:29 PM

According to Stereogum, Richard Reed Parry, in addition to his involvement in Arcade Fire, showcases his talents as a solo artist, producer, and composer. His most recent endeavor involves the release of the original soundtrack for The Iron Claw, a captivating A24 film directed by Sean Durkin and featuring notable actors such as Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, known for his work on films like Eileen and The Nest, has composed the original score for the album accompanying the film. This highly anticipated soundtrack was digitally released yesterday on Friday, December 22 and will be accessible for streaming and downloading on popular platforms such as Amazon and other major digital music services. Arcade Fire, a Canadian alternative rock band, rose to global fame in the beginning of the 21st century. The band’s lineup expanded, with the addition of more drummers, violinists, and other musicians. During their subsequent concert tour from 2004 to 2005, the group performed at prominent music festivals like Lollapalooza in Chicago and Coachella in southern California.

Although the band still faced the absence of significant backing from a major record label, their latest release managed to make a remarkable entry at the top spot of the Billboard album chart. It was in 2011 when this album went on to claim the prestigious title of album of the year at the Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Arcade Fire will headline live for Lollapalooza Chile 2024 on March 15 through March 17 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Other artists that will be featured as headliners are Blink 182, SZA, and more.



Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna





