Greensky Bluegrass Release ‘Stress Dreams’ B-Side “Get Out”

June 11th, 2023

Coming off the release of their 2022 album, Stress Dreams, Greensky Bluegrass released the b-side recording “Get Out”. Originally recorded for Stress Dreams, the group released the song after previously releasing the track, “Congratulations and Condolences”, which was also meant for the 2022 album. Discussing the track’s meaning, band mandolin player and vocalist, Paul Hoffman, stated in a press release, “‘Get Out’ is anchored in internal reflection but also includes commentary on our society’s struggle to better itself,” he continued, “recognizing patterns in our behavior doesn’t always make them easy to correct.”

The track’s natural and simplistic production driven by the strums of the banjo and guitar is used to aid the storytelling of the lyrics. “Get Out” details the story of a relationship that is bound to repeat the same toxic cycles until the song’s protagonist musters up the strength to finally say enough. The song’s chorus drives home the narrative with the lyrics, “Just get out because I asked you/ I’ve had enough of this pattern/ The weakness spreads faster and I can rarely get away.”