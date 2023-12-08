Tony Iommi & Serj Tankian Join Gibson CEO on New Single “Construction”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 8th, 2023 - 5:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Loudwire, the Gibson Band has made its grand entrance with the release of “Deconstruction,” a sinister and gloomy track that showcases the talents of Tony Iommi from Black Sabbath, Serj Tankian from System of a Down, and Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian. Tankian’s lyrics in “Deconstruction,” a powerful and slow-paced song, align perfectly with Iommi’s seismic guitar riffs, harmonizing with his nasal-toned vocals. This collaboration marks a reunion for the duo, as Tankian previously contributed to Iommi’s solo album with his guest appearance on “Patterns” in 2000.

Serj Tankian shares a statement about this collaboration, “It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend, Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi, who I have collaborated with before. I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art, and Gibson’s incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change.” Iommi adds, “It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar (I think that he’s trying to steal my job!! ) ha-ha!! The Armenian people are really lovely people, and it’s a great pleasure, a great cause, and I’m very happy to be involved in it.”

Serj Tankian has available for bidding, a 2023 Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar adorned with the singer’s unique artwork. Meanwhile, he previously was featured in a video for the song titled “Black Thunder” from The HU alongside with DL of Bad Wolves that was released on June 30.





