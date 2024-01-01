Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 3:07 PM

According to nme.com, witnesses in the trial of the man who is allegedly charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, may allegedly be the target of an alleged kill order. Ahead of Duane “Keffe D” Davis’s trial, prosecutors have allegedly claimed that members of Davis’s family have been allegedly handed an alleged list of witnesses and an alleged “green light” order to allegedly kill people.

According to Sky News, The order was allegedly detailed during a phone call between Davis and his son on October 9. The conversation allegedly led to at least one witness allegedly changing their residence. Prosecutors Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal allegedly said in an alleged court filing that there were allegedly “credible threats to witnesses” that demonstrate Davis “poses a danger to the community.”

Despite the allegations, there are allegedly none reference in the alleged filing to Davis allegedly instructing anyone to allegedly harm anyone or to anyone who is allegedly associated with the case. But the prosecutors allegedly argue that Davis should remain behind bars until his trial begins on June 3, 2024.

Davis’s lawyer Robert Arroyo countered the alleged claims by allegedly questioning the alleged phone call between Davis and his son, by allegedly saying witnesses were allegedly not mentioned “let alone threatened.” Davis‘s lawyers have also allegedly argued that the 60 year old is allegedly not dangerous and would allegedly not flee to avoid trial if freed from jail, where the lawyers allegedly claim Davis is allegedly not receiving proper medical attention following a cancer diagnosis.

Davis previously pleaded not guilty to the alleged charge of open murder with use of an alleged deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Prosecutors are allegedly not seeking the death penalty for Davis, who is the only surviving suspect in the case. But Davis could allegeldy face the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.