Grimes Says She Is “Called A Nazi” For Being “Proud Of White Culture”

Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 12:46 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to cosequence.net, artist Grimes has responded to critics on who have labeled the singer as a “Nazi” because the artist is happily proud of white culture. On social media Grimes says: “But everyday I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first ever novel. What if humans just love each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be – great.”

The singer continues with: “It’s insane to me that ppl try to justify the erasure of their own peoples accomplishments for the sake of modern division. I refuse to abide by it. It’s more that I notice increasing trended towards a than nazi-ism and racism because ppl feel they cannot be proud so I want to emphasize the incredible accomplishments of others and integrate them into western education whilst allowing pride for white ppl accomplishments as well. I believe there’s been a terrible erasure of non European accomplishments and history shud be taught much more comprehensively.”

I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other?… — Princess Irulen ® (@Grimezsz) December 31, 2023

After a follower encouraged the singer to delete her initial post, Grimes responded with: “I don’t care. I will ride always for the beauty and ingenuity of all humans. It is only those who refuse to look at history who think anyone superior or inferior and I will happily die on this hill.”