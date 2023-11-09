Home News Savanna Henderson November 9th, 2023 - 4:01 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

Renowned musician and artist Grimes took to the DJ booth at a groundbreaking AI event, advocating for more lenient regulations within the artificial intelligence landscape. The event, held in collaboration with leading tech experts and AI enthusiasts, aimed to shed light on the need for flexibility in governing AI technologies.

Grimes, known for her avant-garde approach to music and technology, addressed the crowd with a mix of electronic beats and a passionate call for a reevaluation of current AI regulations. However, in an unexpected twist, she expressed her disagreement with the overall sentiment of the gathering.

“I appreciate the push for looser AI regulations, but I fundamentally disagree with the approach of this party,” Grimes declared during her set. “We need to find a balance between innovation and responsibility in the AI realm.”

Live photos captured the artist immersed in her DJ performance, adding a visually captivating element to the event. The images, courtesy of Owen Ela, showcase Grimes in her element, merging her artistic prowess with the technological themes of the gathering.

While Grimes did not delve into specific regulatory suggestions, her presence and statements added a thought-provoking layer to the ongoing debate surrounding AI governance. As the AI community grapples with the ethical implications of advancing technologies, Grimes’ unique perspective brings a fresh angle to the conversation.

Readers can find the exclusive photo coverage of Grimes’ DJ set at the AI event in the system, here. For further insights into Grimes’ intersection with technology, check out our previous stories on the artist, providing a comprehensive look at her influence on the evolving relationship between art and artificial intelligence.

Source: nme.com