The Killers Share Anthemic New Single “Spirit”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 9th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

The Killers have shared a new single titled “Spirit.” Their unique blend of indie rock, new wave, and pop has won them fans worldwide. With hit songs like “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” and “When You Were Young,” They are primarily known for their live performances.

The single is your typical head bobber. It would be a great song to have a dance party or a road trip. The electric guitar in the background adds something unique to the beat. The Killers can always add something special to their singles; their new album, “Rebel Diamonds,” is no exception.

According to Consequence Sound, “Spirit” is the final track on Rebel Diamonds and packs plenty of familiar charm for longtime fans of The Killers. Combining the band’s classic throttle with ’80s synth-pop-style keys, frontman Brandon Flowers sings, “Where does the spirit go? Is it someplace holy?/ Is it holy and free?” The Killers previously played the anthemic track live on tour, but this marks its first official release.”

If you’re looking for new music to add to your playlist, listen to The Killers. Read more about The Killers here.