Deicide Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding And Begat the Nephilim

Florida death metal outfit Deicide has announced a string of fall 2021 tour dates that will feature support from Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding and Begat the Nephilim. This tour will kick-off on August 5 at the Orpheum in Tampa, Florida before wrapping up at Ground Zero in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Deicide have decided to launch the tour alongside these metal outfits after seeing the vaccination rates from across the country. “Judging by the vaccine success and progress across the country, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono told Loudwire. Deicide, Internal Bleeding and Begat the Nephilim are touring in support of their 2018 records Overtures of Blasphemy, Corrupting Influence and I: The Surreptitious Prophecy/Mother of Blasphemy, respectively.

Overtures of Blasphemy lives up to its name as the death metal outfit revel in the unholy, showing off Deicide’s trademark lyrics referencing Satan and other themes that criticize Christian dogma. Their single “Seal the Tomb Below,” was included on this latest record, showing the bands pushing them to their deepest, darkest extremes. Due to their lyrical content, Deicide has attracted its fair share of controversy, with song titles such as “Death to Jesus”, “Fuck Your God”, “Kill the Christian”, “Behead the Prophet” and “Scars of the Crucifix.”

“Just from the album title alone, along with the song titles such as ‘One with Satan’ and ‘Destined To Blasphemy,’ Overtures of Blasphemy definitely screams Deicide,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “Ever since their creation over 30 years ago, they’ve been known for expressing topics of Satanism, anti-Christianity and blasphemy, and this album certainly expresses those sentiments.”

Tour Dates

8/5 – Tampa, Fla. – The Orpheum

8/6 – Orlando, Fla. – The Abbey

8/7 – Atlanta, Ga. – Hell (The Masquerade)

8/9 – Houston, Texas – Scout Bar

8/10 – Austin, Texas – Come and Take it Live

8/11 – Dallas, Texas – Trees

8/12 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Sunshine Theater

8/13 – Mesa, Ariz. – Nile Theater

8/14 – Los Angeles, Calif. – 1720

8/15 – San Diego, Calif. – Brick by Brick

8/16 – Roseville, Calif. – Goldfield Trading Post

8/18 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Mesa Theater

8/19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Metro Music Hall

8/20 – Denver, Colo. – Marquis Theater

8/21 – Kansas City, Colo. – The Riot Room

8/22 – Chicago, Ill. – Reggie’s

8/23 – Detroit, Mich. – The Sanctuary

8/24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Crafthouse

8/25 – Clifton, N.J. – Dingbatz

8/26 – Manchester, N.H. – Jewel Nightclub

8/27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Brooklyn Monarch

8/28 – Baltimore, Md. – Baltimore Soundstage

8/29 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Ground Zero