Steven Wilson Of Porcupine Tree Says Summer 2023 Shows Will Be The Band’s Last Performances

“Meanwhile the (likely final) @PorcupineTree shows will be a handful of festival appearances over the Summer, check the band’s channels for more info. Lots more exciting stuff (at least to me) happening, but for now I’ll leave you with my very best wishes for the year ahead, I hope it will be a wonderful one for you.”

Recently Wilson, keyboardist Richard Barbieri and drummer Gavin Harrison have started embarking on a world tour which is the band’s first since October 2010. Also the group was touring to support their eleventh studio album Closure / Continuation, which was released this past June by Music For Nations/Megaforce Records.

During an interview with Under The Radar last June Wilson was asked if the Closure/Continuation album and tour will be the band’s last one. Wilson responded with the following statement.

“I suspect it will be the last time we’ll tour. I think it’s quite possible we might make another record. In fact, I was speaking with Richard about it. We were in Germany a couple of weeks ago doing promo in Berlin, and somebody asked me that question. I thought, Well, you know what? I think there’s a way forward. A track like “Walk The Plank” — which is one of the last tracks we did — which doesn’t have any guitars on it at all, and kind of reflects the fact that I’ve moved more and more towards electronic music. I wondered about making a Porcupine Tree record where we just focused on keyboards, rather than guitars. It would have to be something different to justify doing it. But I suspect we probably wouldn’t tour again. I think in my heart, I think this is probably the last round for sure.”