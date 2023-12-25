KK’s Priest Shares Futuristic New Video for “Sons Of The Sentinel”

Home News Ryan Freund December 25th, 2023 - 6:03 PM

Our prayers have been answered! KK ‘s Priest has just revealed their new Futuristic-themed video for their album track Sons Of The Sentinel. The track features Judas Preist alum and GRAMMY musicians with K.K. Downing on the guitar and Tim “Ripper” Owens on the vocals. The Sinner Rides Again the album home to this track, was released in September to critical acclaim.

The new music video release from the band continues this streak of fantastic, high-quality music videos per press release. Adding that the video not only extends their artistry but takes us to the future.



When asked about the release K.K. Downing had to say “Following the epic ‘Return Of The Sentinel’, it was inevitable that this sequel would evolve. The history of these intergalactic mercenaries has to justifiably continue as long as there is metal in our veins”.

This is shown in the video that begins with a spaceship traveling in the solar system and then leads into the band playing music around fire in what can be perceived as a combat with cyborgs. The track sounds akin to the majority of the album tracks of The Sinner Rides Again which wields nine tracks of pure hellfire and was dubbed by Blabbermouth as an “absolutely ripping metal record”.

