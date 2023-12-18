KK’s Priest Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With L.A. Guns & Burning Witches

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2023 - 4:59 PM

Metal band KK’s Priest has announced their upcoming USA headline tour, which will bekicking off on March 7, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The upcoming tour features support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg USA tour that is planned to continue later in 2024. Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the general public on December 16 at 10:00 a.m. EST. People can check local venues or visit www.kkspriest.com to buy their tickets.

In the press release K.K. Downing shares his thoughts about the upcoming tour: “It has been far too long! I am very excited to announce that KK’S PRIEST will soon have the honour of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7 2024. Finally, KK’S PRIEST metal is coming to my dear home away from home. We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England, where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago.”

The musician adds: “The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again and rest assured that it will be “Blood and Thunder,” with “Hellfire Thunderbolts” and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion. See you very soon!”

Return Of The Sinner USA Tour Dates

3/7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

3/9 – Destin, FL – Club LA

3/10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

3/12 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

3/13 – Buffalo, NY – Riverworks

3/15 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

3/16 – Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

3/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage Ae

3/19 – Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

3/20 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

3/22 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

3/23 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

3/24 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre