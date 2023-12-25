Derrick Green Of Sepultura Discusses Decision To Stop Drinking: “It Just Got To A Turning Point Where I Just Really Didn’t Wanna Do That Anymore”

Home News Ryan Freund December 25th, 2023 - 7:37 PM

Sepultura frontman Derrick Green is speaking about his decision to quit drinking alcohol. Green elaborated that the turning point in his relationship with alcohol occurred before the pandemic in 2020. He says that he felt that alcohol was something that he could not only find few positives in per Blabbermouth. One of the few positives Derrick states in the taste, with one of the major negatives being that as the singer got older the after-effects of drinking were only amplified.

This led the frontman to question “Why am I doing that to myself?’, like really questioning [it]. It doesn’t make sense. And I’m spending money doing it, which didn’t make any sense at all. It’s just ludicrous. So it was easy for me to stop because I started to feel good immediately“. He adds that he had plenty of times when alcohol hindered him from remembering incredible experiences, so when he stopped it was an incredible feeling in itself because he found himself in a position where he would only be going up.

This decision from Green comes after his Sepultura bandmate Andreas Kisser was vocal about quitting alcohol about 2 and a half years ago. When asked Kisser said that he never felt like an alcoholic but alcohol was a presence in his life. Adding that “People drink around [me], [and] I don’t care. I don’t even feel the wish to drink, which is great. So I don’t have a battle, let’s put it that way. I’m not running away from anything. I just decided to stop. That’s it”.

Along with Green and Kisser’s sobriety, the band also contains members bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande will also celebrating their milestone final tour titled “Celebrating Life Through Death”.