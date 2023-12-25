Bethany Cosentino Covers “Blue Christmas” During Kitchen Sink Festival Set

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 6:30 AM

Photo Credit: Colin King

According to stereogum.com, on December 19 the event Kitchen Sink Festival took place at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, with appearances from Angel Olsen, Devendra Banhart, Jim James, Rodrigo Amarante, Shannon Lay and more. John C. Reilly hosted the event and all of the proceeds went to the Hollywood Food Coalition. During the show artist Bethany Cosentino performed cover of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” to contribute to the magical holiday season.appropriate for the holiday season.

To help capture the magical moment, Cosentino ‘s social media team went on instagram to capture the magical moment by post a video of the performance with the captions: thank u thank u to everyone for comin’ out to Kitchen Sink fest last night at @lodgeroom! raised lots of money for the good people of @hollywoodfoodco.”

Based from the video footage, the passion for Elvis’s music could be felt through Cosentino‘s solid guitar playing and powerful vocal performance. It also does seem like the audience enjoyed the set because almost everyone was happily singing along to a cover of Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”