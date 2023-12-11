Bethany Cosentino Comments On Disappointment With Solo Album Reception, State Of Music Industry & Not Feeling Fit For Best Coast

Home News Ryan Freund December 11th, 2023 - 6:17 PM

Releasing music is more complicated now than ever. Bethany Consentino is one of the many artists to expressed frustration with how the music industry is currently operating. Stereogum highlights Bethany’s frustration in a recent article that details her band Best Coasts’ recent hiatus and her venture from frontwoman to solo artist with the release of Natural Disaster her first solo project. Constenino’s recent TikTok on the night of December 10th elaborates on the singer’s disappointment with how the album’s rollout has gone.



In the video “She doesn’t blame anyone for the record’s muted reception, but she voices some of the concerns and frustrations that are common among many of the people trying to release things in a climate that reduces art to content”. She also claims that not many artists talk about “suffering widespread in such plain language”.

Constantino elaborates in the TikTok that she doesn’t want to blame the underwhelming release of her album on anyone and that it is just the current state of the music industry. She added that there was a lot of press for the album and thanked her publicist for it but stated that it sucks to feel like she has put many years into the creative product and that all expectations have fallen completely flat. “the amount of videos you have to make, the amount of promotion that you have to do. To then just be like, “Cool. My record came out, and it basically went away (…) when we look at it and evaluate it in terms of the commercial success lens, yeah, it kind of already went away.”

Bethany wraps up her video by saying that anyway she can she will keep putting music out and that she is still proud of the record that she has made. She signs off the video by stating “I’m so grateful for the career that I have had and that I will continue to have. And thank you. OK, I’m gonna shut up now because I just exposed myself. Cheers!”