Bethany Cosentino Releases New Ballad “Easy”

Home News Diana Bello June 17th, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Press release news From The Oriel Company, Bethany Cosentino has released a new ballad that is called “Easy”. This upcoming June 28th Concord Records will finally release the solo album Natural Disaster which will be the debut solo album. The album will contain “Easy” the song that was just released, and the music video then be found on youtube and other digital platforms such as Spotify. The solo artist Cosentino is very proud of the debut solo album she will come to release later this month.

“Easy” a song is an emotional ballad that is about relationships, and growing up, an emotional song that touches on those two tops that many can relate to in this age or those taking the next step in their life. The other thing that Cosentino touches on in her song “Easy” would be about relationships. This which many listeners might or not relate to, is a relationship that people sometimes get into at an early age but soon changes. Moving from that immature or puppy love to something maybe mature, a relationship that is more serious and takes time to form once someone grows. “Easy” can be a song that people can self-identify or relate to with their own life.

Natural Disaster Tracklist: