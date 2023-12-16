Slipknot’s Clown Comments On Jay Weinberg’s Departure: “We’re Choosing To Do Something Different”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 16th, 2023 - 5:12 PM

Slipknot, released an official statement about their drummer, Jay Weinberg’s departure. They have shared that We’re Choosing To Do Something Different.”

Slipknot is a famous American heavy metal band known for their unique sound, aggressive stage performances, and signature masks worn by the band members. Some popular songs that they have released are “Duality,” “Psychosocial,” and “Before I Forget.” Slipknot has a dedicated fan base and has won several awards throughout their career.

Jay Weinberg has played in other bands like Madball, Against Me!, and E Street Band guitarist Bruce Springsteen. He is primarily known as the son of Max Weinberg, best known as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. His father was also the band leader for Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

The band wanted to clarify that Jay didn’t leave the band and that the band’s message and motive is moving on from Jay Weinberg. According to Blabbermouth, “When Slipknot announced Weinberg’s departure, the band thanked Jay “for his dedication and passion over the past ten years.” The group added: “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums, and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited about the future.”