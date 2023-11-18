Dua Lipa On Acquiring Her Publishing Rights: “I’ve Always Wanted To Be In Control Of My Own Music”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 18th, 2023 - 5:10 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa has shared her journey of receiving her publishing rights. She spoke with the platform Audacy, stating, “I’ve Always Wanted To Be In Control Of My Own Music.”

Dua Lipa is known for her extensive discography, which includes hits like “New Rules,” “Future Nostalgia, “and, most recently, “Houdini.”

Recently, artists like Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Dua Lipa have been in search of complete rights over their music. According to NHE, she stated, “all young artists should really understand the business behind music, especially in the beginning.”

This could be a warning to artists seeking a contract with a record label. To hold on to actual control of their music and better understand the business of music as a whole.

