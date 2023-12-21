Motley Crue Cancels New Year’s Eve Show In Palm Springs Due To Production Issues

Home News Cait Stoddard December 21st, 2023 - 1:42 PM

According to loudwire.com, earlier today rock band Motley Crue went on social media to announce that their December 31 concert in Palm Springs has been canceled due to production issues. Just 10 days before the scheduled performance, Motley Crue explained why they were canceling the show in a brief statement: “It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crue Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control.We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

Despite the sad and unfortunate news, Motley Crue’s bassist Nikki Sixx has mentioned on social media he is working on something with filmmaker Rob Minkoff, who is the co-director of The Lion King: “Yes @MotleyCrue will be releasing new music is 2024 and separately yes I am working with @RobMinkoff developing a new music related animation project.”

