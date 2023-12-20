Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Says He Had To Learn To Swallow Again After Tonsil Cancer Treatment

Home News Roy Lott December 20th, 2023 - 8:12 PM

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has opened up about his battle with tonsil cancer in a new interview.

Ness sat down with Matt Pinfield on Los Angeles’ 95.5 KLOS about how his health, the band’s new album and upcoming tour.

“Well, first of all, obviously it wasn’t in the plan,” Ness told Pinfield of his diagnosis. “So the shock is a lot just to take in. But, yeah, the surgery — I mean, you can hear it in my voice. It’s still weak, just talking.”

“We were halfway done,” he said. “We were literally in the studio laying down bass tracks when I got the call. And I just had to shut it down. I didn’t even — I got the call and I got in my car and left. I wanted them to finish the day.”

The interview comes after Ness shared a positive health update on Instagram, revealing that he was finished with chemotherapy and is focused on rehabilitation. Social Distortion then announced a co-headlining Spring 2024 US tour with Bad Religion, as well as a Fall 2024 run of rescheduled North American dates after postponing the tour that was originally this year. It had been postponed due to Ness’ diagnosis.

Social Distortion plan to “go back in like January, February” to finish tracking the record, said Ness, with vocal sessions to come after the band’s first leg of tour dates.

“I wanted to wait at least till one tour behind me, to get the voice strong and to do the vocals,” he added. “So we’ll probably cut the vocals in June or July.”

The tour kicks off on April 9 in Bakersfield, CA. The band will be performing their 1983 debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster, in full.