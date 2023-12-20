Duff McKagan Reveals He Has Portion Of Lemmy Kilmister’s Ashes

Home News Ryan Freund December 20th, 2023 - 10:18 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Duff McKagon the bassist from Guns N’ Roses has just revealed that he is one of the people who received a “bullet” from Motorhead frontman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister as a personal gift. The discussion of Lemmy’s ashes occurred on the latest episode of his Planet Rock show “Three Chords & The Truth”, which he co-hosts with his wife Susan Holmes McKagan.

The conversation started when Susan stated, “Dave is a good friend of ours and a friend of us all. We also want to take a special moment to mention Lemmy Kilmister [who] passed a few years back on December 28th. Long live Lemmy. We love you.”. Duff responded, “Lemmy lives forever. [He was] a good friend of Grohl. We got a little tie in there. They did music together, they did PROBOT together as well.” via Blabbermouth.

According to Blabbermouth Duff’s bullet is not the only one in existence. In June 2022, former Hanoi Rocks singer Michael Monroe posted photos of the Lemmy bullet he received. Monroe also stated that the bullet came with a letter that was sent from West Hollywood, California. Another bullet owner was confirmed when singer Rob Halford from Judas Preist confessed to having one in November 2021 on the “SpeedFreaks” radio show.

Other owners of the bullet include German Metal Queen Doro Pesch who described getting a bullet in March of 2022 as “one of the most intense moments of my life”. In March 2021, former “Headbangers Ball” host Riki Rachtman said that he was also mailed a bullet. In 2020, tennis player Pat Cash posted a photo of her Lemmy Bullet, adding it was a gift to singer Whitfield Crane.

Lemmy died at the age of 70 in December 2015 after being diagnosed with cancer. For those interested, there is a custom-made urn of Lemmy’s ashes on display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.